A Joe Biden administration would be a “scary” economic proposition for the country, according to economist Stephen Moore.

In an interview on radio host John Catsimatidis’ “The Cat’s Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. on Sunday. Moore, an ally of President Donald Trump, said he believed the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee would adopt a “left-wing economic agenda” if elected Nov. 3.

“I still think Trump is going to win,” Moore said, despite polls showing Trump trailing Biden in some swing states. The remarks were posted ahead of the show’s airing by The Hill.

“We have to make the case to the American people that this isn’t just about Donald Trump. It’s also about what you get if you vote against Donald Trump. And that is a scary proposition,” Moore said.

“[I]f Biden were to win the election, your voting not just for Joe Biden, but for a very left-wing economic agenda that would potentially do serious harm,” Moore said. “Those are the factors that make investors very nervous right now. And you can see it with the performance of the stock market this week.”

He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would effectively be “co-president” in a Biden administration.

“You’ve got Democrats running for higher taxes.…What happened to the moderate wing of the Democratic Party? It’s silent,” he said.

