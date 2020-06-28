https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/evidence-sleepy-joe-nowhere-close-president-trump-2020-vote-approaches-cant-make-apple-garbage-dump/

Don’t believe the BS polls and media claims about ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden. He is not in the lead. He is barely awake – literally.

We predicted the 2016 election result a few days before the election. Of course, we wanted President Trump to win the election but we had evidence too.

The media was looking at BS polls that over-sampled Democrats and included other material sampling errors and regurgitated the results in different ways. What they didn’t comprehend was that Hillary was a horrible candidate.

TRENDING: MUST READ… Report: Tulsa Arena Management Sabotaged Trump Rally Attendance

[embedded content]

We looked at the real data that we could get our hands around and measure and we determined Trump would win in a likely landslide and he did in the electoral college vote. We knew the polls were garbage and we looked for data we could measure.

One key measurement we performed in 2016 was to count and tabulate the number of individuals at Trump and Hillary events. We saw this with our own eyes but we also measured this data starting in August after the party conventions. What we saw was startling. We noted:

We have kept track of the number of participants at both Trump and Hillary rallies since the conventions in July. Since August 1st Trump has crushed Hillary in these events . Trump rallies have accumulated more than 710,000 in August through October while Hillary’s only at 60,000. These numbers are so huge they cannot be ignored!

We also looked at social media impact by each candidate. What we found was Trump crushed Hillary in this measurement as well.

We then mentioned the Bernie factor and lawn signs. We predicted that a number of individuals who backed Bernie Sanders would not back Hillary. We based this upon personal experience where individuals in our lives were not backing Hillary but were enamored with Bernie. We also noted that there were no Hillary signs anywhere. If you drove around states like Missouri or Iowa or Ohio, all you saw was Trump posters and banners and flags.

Based on this Biden is worse off than Hillary

While the MSM promotes BS polls again, the facts show a different picture. But this hasn’t stopped the MSM from pushing crazy stories like Trump is so far behind he will drop out of the race. These efforts are nothing but gas lighting, again, in an effort to manipulate the vote and discourage Trump supporters. But we already know from 2016 that this BS won’t work. As a matter of fact, Trump supporters know its BS now more than ever.

So what do we know. Well we can’t obtain good data on social media about both candidates because President Trump is being banned by Twitter and Facebook as well as all of Trump supporters. But we can see from YouTube and even Twitter, the huge response that President Trump makes when he speaks or tweets, while Biden is nothing but a whisper. It’s as if he is living in his basement and not coming out!

Ok, so President Trump is crushing Biden on social media – even more than Hillary. So what about rally attendance and excitement? Well Biden hasn’t done any rallies. He hasn’t done any press conferences. He has ducked out of a national convention and has ducked out of the Presidential debate in Michigan. Biden is in the basement. His rallies are a bad joke. When he does talk he messes up and indicates he is barely able to make it to the bathroom. He couldn’t hold almost any job now and he shows it. He certainly isn’t able to perform the duties of the President of the United States. (By the way, what is it that Democrats elect Presidential candidates that are severely week and sick?)

President Trump however fills auditoriums wherever he goes. He usually sets records at the venues where he holds rallies. He is tremendously entertaining. He has a great record to talk about. Everything he said about the media and Democrats and the Deep State has turned out to be true. He holds pressers days, weeks and months in a row. He has tremendous stamina and ultimately is crushing Biden in events.

As far as the Bernie factor, the Democrats lost most of the Bernie crowd from 2016 and will lose more this year. No one is excited about Joe Biden.

As far as yard signs and other indicators it is too early to tell but again Trump signs are all over. Boats are having Trump parades. No one is excited about Biden.

In summary, the Democrats have an insurmountable mountain to climb with Joe Biden. They can attempt to carry him but he holds a lot of dead weight. On the other hand, no matter what the liberal media says about President Trump, he is a winner. He has an incredible record and he is crushing Biden in activities and data that we can see to date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

