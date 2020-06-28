https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/facebook-institutes-stringent-practices-prevent-conservative-media-president-trump-shared-response-pressure-radical-leftist-groups/
Outrageous! After preventing nearly all conservative posts from being shared on its platform since the 2016 Presidential election, Facebook is now preventing all content from conservative thinkers being shared on its platform period.
Reuters reported on Friday:
Facebook Inc said on Friday it will start labeling newsworthy content that violates the social media company’s policies, and label all posts and ads about voting with links to authoritative information, including those from politicians.
A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed its new policy would have meant attaching a link on voting information to U.S. President Donald Trump’s post last month about mail-in ballots. Rival Twitter had affixed a fact-checking label to that post.
Facebook has drawn heat from employees and lawmakers in recent weeks over its decisions not to act on inflammatory posts by the president.
“There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I’m announcing here today,” Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.
Zuckerberg also said Facebook would ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety or health.
The policy changes come during a growing ad boycott campaign, called “Stop Hate for Profit,” that was started by several U.S. civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd, to pressure the company to act on hate speech and misinformation.
The Wall Street Journal reported today:
Under mounting pressure from advertisers, Facebook Inc. said it would start labeling political speech that violates its rules and take other measures to prevent voter suppression and protect minorities from abuse.
This of course is all another lie by the social media giant. Since the 2016 election Facebook has targeted and suppressed content from conservative media giants like the Gateway Pundit. Individuals share posts on Facebook but their friends and family never receive the posts or the posts are buried where they are never read. This is standard practice from the left leaning social media giants.
Now these entities are labeling posts and shares from the President of the United States as inflammatory? But of course any posts or shares related to the murder of police, white privilege, radical Islamic terrorism or the destruction of America are fine. Outrageous.