The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida, announced Friday that all county beaches will be closed during the Fourth of July weekend amid the spikes in CCP virus cases.

The beaches and parks will be closed starting July 3 through July 7, said Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez in a news release. He said he came to the decision after speaking to the county’s public health experts and based on the current virus situation.

In addition, Gimenez added that residents are required to wear masks both inside and outside public areas if they are not able to meet the social distancing requirements of 6 feet.

During the dates of closure, parades consisting of more than 50 people will be banned as well, he said. However, should a parade be held during this time, individuals participating will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing orders. County parks will also be closed for the weekend.

“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules. If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives,” said Gimenez.

Florida had seen a rising number of new CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus cases in recent days. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state saw the most positive cases on Friday, with 9,636 residents testing positive.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at high risk,” Gimenez said.

His emergency order will be “targeting those who are being most irresponsible and endangering our community’s health and our economic recovery.”

Violators will face a $500 fine or up to 180 days in jail, Gimenez said, adding that the Miami-Dade Police Department will “close establishments that are flaunting the social distancing and masks rules and capacity limits.”

