Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, says he was never the subject of an investigation by recently fired U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, calling the suggestion “pure harassment.”

In an interview on Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” Giuliani dismissed the furor.

“That’s pure harassment,” he said, adding: “It’s just part of the go-after-every-Trump person-you-can . . . thing.”

Giuliani said he even offered to go to the prosecutor’s office to cooperate, but was never contacted.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “They never subpoenaed anything and they never looked at anything. They never asked me a question.”

The former mayor of New York also criticized former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” which claimed Trump told Bolton to put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in touch with Giuliani.

Bolton is a “backstabber” for leaking his concerns about Ukraine to the press, Giuliani said, adding he “was wrong about what I was doing” in Ukraine.

