Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R- TN) called on President Donald Trump to wear a mask.

According to the Tennessee lawmaker, it would be an example to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest host Manu Raju said, “Studies also show that wearing masks has a significant impact on preventing the spread of the disease. You, I see you wearing your red and black plaid mask throughout the Capital, your staff does as well. The president, however, he refuses to wear one. The vice president continues to say this is an issue states should decide. Should the White House do more and the president do more to urge Americans to wear masks?”

Alexander said, “I wish the president would wear a mask when it’s appropriate because millions of Americans admire him. And they would follow his lead. And his experts have told all of us that social distance and washing your hands is the way we can contain the disease, to go back to school and back to work. It also would help to get rid of this political debate, that if you’re for President Trump, you don’t wear a mask, and if you’re against President Trump, you do wear a mask. The stakes are much too high for that.”

He added, “I understand why he doesn’t. Most of the time he’s with people who have been tested, he’s been tested, so they’re not infecting each other. But there are times when he could wear a mask. The vice president could wear a mask. It would signal to the country that it’s important to do so. It would help contain the disease. People admire him and will follow his lead. So I think it would be a sign of strength if he would, from time to time, wear a mask and remind everyone that it is a good way to help with this disease.”

