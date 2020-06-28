https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hispanic-youtuber-posts-disturbing-video-saying-need-kill-white-people/
Warning, this video is truly disturbing.
A Hispanic Youtuber named Sabastian Esquibel posted a video calling for the murder of all white people.
“We have to kill white people. Otherwise, there will be no change,” says Esquibel in the video. “We need to start interbreeding with their women, having as many children as possible and get our race going.”
