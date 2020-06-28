https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/horrible-news-democrats-month-leftist-rioting-looting-arson-trumps-approval-black-voters-remains-28/

After a month of rioting, arson and looting in cities across the US President Trump’s approval in the black community continues to grow.

Approval for Donald Trump from black voters remains at 28%.

And Trump’s approval among black voters has remained on average over 20% (22.8%) since late May.

This is devastating news for the Democrat Party.

It is impossible for Democrats to win a national election if they lose 20% of the black vote.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

