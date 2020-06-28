https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/horror-far-left-mob-beat-christian-man-stick-st-louis-statue-prayer-service-three-men-beaten-video/

Last week the Gateway Pundit announced a prayer rally on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park in St. Louis City.

The radical left wants the St. Louis statue removed.

Several priests showed up at the statue on Saturday to pray around the time of our rally.

One local priest was heckled and harassed while he tried to explain the history of St. Louis of France.

The mob threatened to take the St. Louis Cathedral next!

Local leftist activists planned a counter protest against the Christian prayer rally. They smeared our gathering as a KKK rally. Of course, their lies put our lives in danger.

Several families, local Christians, Catholics and Jews came to join our prayer rally on Saturday at noon.

The unruly leftist mob screamed at us, flipped us off, threatened several people and blew horns as we recited a rosary.

Following the rally at least three Christians were beaten after most of the people left.

One man was ganged up on and beaten in the face.

This is how racists should be treated.

I’m not even gonna worry about blurring dude’s face cuz it’s already everywhere. He’s my hero. pic.twitter.com/CWYrusyqk7 — Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 29, 2020

Another man was beaten with a stick.



Here’s the video:

And at least one more person was beaten at the statue of St. Louis.

Three Christians were beaten.

More fake news from @gatewaypundit. It was 3 of em that got they ass beat. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J2Kp9uXm0u — Cop Watch STL (@CopWatchSTL) June 28, 2020

