https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hundreds-violent-leftists-communists-converge-st-louis-mayors-home-threaten-neighbors-call-resignation/

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson read aloud several constituents who wanted to defund the police — IN ST. LOUIS! — The murder capital of America.

Krewson read off their names and addresses in a Facebook live broadcast.

You can’t unring this bell Mayor @LydaKrewson . The harm you caused these constituents by maliciously doxing them on Facebook is proof that you are unfit for office. RESIGN. pic.twitter.com/pw93ksPv7L — Jamie is a Booker-Bowman-Buttar Democrat (@JamieGoneDoneIt) June 27, 2020

Now the mob wants her gone!

TRENDING: MUST READ… Report: Tulsa Arena Management Sabotaged Trump Rally Attendance

On Sunday HUNDREDS of Violent leftists and Communists converged on her home in St. Louis City.

Protesters outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house pic.twitter.com/DVJ16SUZPB — Rachel D. Rice (@RachelDRice) June 29, 2020

There are hundreds of these godless leftists out on the street in front of her home.

Protest at Lyda Krewson house in response to St. Louis mayor broadcasting names, addresses of ‘defund the police’ supporters putting them in danger. #Pride #BLMprotest https://t.co/S2I8weEPcE pic.twitter.com/k2uawlvwkV — Philomena (@divahustle) June 29, 2020

The neighbors came out with guns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

