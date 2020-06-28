https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/hundreds-violent-leftists-communists-converge-st-louis-mayors-home-threaten-neighbors-call-resignation/

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson read aloud several constituents who wanted to defund the police — IN ST. LOUIS! — The murder capital of America.
Krewson read off their names and addresses in a Facebook live broadcast.

Now the mob wants her gone!

TRENDING: MUST READ… Report: Tulsa Arena Management Sabotaged Trump Rally Attendance

On Sunday HUNDREDS of Violent leftists and Communists converged on her home in St. Louis City.

There are hundreds of these godless leftists out on the street in front of her home.

The neighbors came out with guns.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...