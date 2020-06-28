https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christian-proselytize-jewish-tv/2020/06/28/id/974542

Israel has suspended the license of a U.S.-based evangelical Christian TV channel amid allegations it proselytizes – seeking to convert to another religion – the Jerusalem Post reported.

Shelanu TV is a Hebrew-language channel owned by God TV, and it was permitted to broadcast in Israel at the end of April. But CEO Ward Simpson’s comments about it being important to bring people to Christianity led to a suspension of its broadcast license by the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting (CCSB).

It is not illegal to proselytize in Israel, save for doing it to minors without parental presence or consent or by promising compensation for conversions to another religion, per the report.

The original license request for the Hot network stressed Shelanu TV intended to appeal to Christians in Israel, but CCSB Chairman Asher Biton argued it was appealing to Jews as its target audience and not to Christians.

Shelanu TV had “written explicitly that the channel is intended for the Christian population,” he noted, adding it sought to “integrate several programs with content designated for Israel.”

“It was apparent that the channel is not appealing to the Christian population in Israel but rather specifically to Jews,” according to the CCSB, which added “the characterization of the channel that was submitted does not reflect its broadcasts.”

Also, Biton noted, per the report, “the channel continued to appeal to Jews through efforts to teach them about the principles of Christian/Jewish messianic faith and to convince them of its validity.”

“A channel which seeks to address the Jewish people which dwell in Israel [and present it with] the gospels of Jesus will never be broadcast on Hot and this was known to the senior officials of the channel, as was stated in the hearing,” Biton wrote, per the Post.

Shelanu TV now will submit a new license request for broadcasting in Israel.

“We are saddened by the unprofessional decision of the chairman of the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting,” it told the Post.

Ron Cantor, a “Messianic Jew” in Israel and spokesman for Shelanu TV told the Post: “The directors of the channel hope that the Council will approve the new request to broadcast the channel, and thereby avoid a severe diplomatic incident with hundreds of millions of Evangelical Christians who love and support Israel around the world.”

