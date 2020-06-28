http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/O_Z-UEFizo8/

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign brought in a whopping $6 million during a virtual Hollywood fundraiser on Saturday, according to a report from Deadline.

The online event was led by former Dreamworks and Disney honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg, one of Hollywood’s biggest Democratic bundlers who twice helped Barack Obama get elected to the White House.

Biden’s campaign scored nearly $6 million in donations during Saturday’s fundraiser, according to Deadline, which cited anonymous sources. During the event, Joe Biden, 77, repeatedly slammed President Donald Trump over the coronavirus and his efforts to re-open the economy.

“Just imagine if Trump actually had a plan to reopen the economy safely instead of just ordering his staff to hide the truth,” Biden reportedly said.

President Trump “hasn’t done any of what needs to be done, and now he’s sending even more people back to work without a plan to safely reopen, hanging the open sign in the economy, crossing his fingers and telling his staff to slow down testing.”

“You know, you can’t wish this away,” Biden continued. “Cases are still rising. People are still dying. Frontline workers will unfortunately be on the front lines a long, long time. And as president I’m going to make sure I have their backs.”

Hollywood is a reliable fundraising source for Democratic presidential candidates. In the past, Harvey Weinstein served as a key bundler, helping to keep the coffers of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama filled with cash. But Weinstein is now languishing in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Joe Biden has made several swings through Hollywood — virtual and otherwise — since his seemingly miraculous Super Tuesday finish that solidified his position as the party’s frontrunner.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is now spearheading Quibi, the new short-form streaming entertainment service that he started with former eBay chief Meg Whitman.

Quibi launched earlier this year amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and has so far fallen short of the hype and is struggling to generate subscriptions.

