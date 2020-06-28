As the Left attempts to demolish all vestiges of the complex history of America, Southern rock may very soon find itself in the crosshairs of cancel culture if the madness continues unabated. This includes the likes of The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and The Band. It’s not hard to imagine that such artists, songs, and albums will be de-platformed from the likes of Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, etc., to appease these history-erasing mobs.

Currently, there is virtually no room to discuss or contextualize any monument, statue, or song that commemorates the South and its complicated history in any meaningful way. Instead, amid all the current protests, acts of vandalism, and destruction, it must all be eradicated, sight unseen.