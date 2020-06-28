https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftist-lunatics-dox-threaten-armed-st-louis-couple-protected-home-black-lives-matter-mob/

A St. Louis couple is being doxed and threatened on Twitter after making it clear they were willing to defend their home as “protesters” came by.

The couple stood armed outside their beautiful home as the mob marched by shouting.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson pic.twitter.com/ZJ8a553PAU — Daniel Shular (@xshularx) June 29, 2020

The mob also threatened to take the woman’s gun for daring to protect her home and family.

After a video of them defending their property was posted to Twitter, people began calling for their names, address, and businesses to posted online — which they were.

Someone identify these people. I don’t know the area. Get an address. I’ll help. Sue them, ruin their businesses, help their employees sabotage their capital, call their kids, call their family members, call their country club— use capitalism for the weapon it’s designed to be. — kyle rezac-dennis (@krezacdennis) June 29, 2020

“Someone identify these people. I don’t know the area. Get an address. I’ll help,” a Twitter user named Kyle Rezac-Dennis tweeted. “Sue them, ruin their businesses, help their employees sabotage their capital, call their kids, call their family members, call their country club— use capitalism for the weapon it’s designed to be.”

Within minutes, the couple’s names, businesses and address were posted to the platform. The Gateway Pundit has opted not to publish that information.

