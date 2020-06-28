https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/504891-lincoln-project-hits-trump-over-reported-bounties-placed-on-us

Republican super-PAC The Lincoln Project blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence MORE in a new ad over a report that Russian military operatives offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill coalition forces, including U.S. troops.

“This heinous failure by the commander-in-chief to protect American soldiers in the field is unthinkable,” Reed Galen, co-founder of the anti-Trump group, said in a statement. “There aren’t words to describe Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty as Commander in Chief.”

“Congress should charge him for this crime,” co-founder Mike Madrid added. “Unfortunately, his enablers in the U.S. Senate, starting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe risks of not spending far outweigh the risks of spending more White House denies it was briefed about Afghan militant bounties Ocasio-Cortez pitches interns to work for her instead of McConnell MORE will shrug off this war crime like he has everything else.”

In the minute-long spot, titled “Bounty,” a narrator says over footage of flag-draped caskets: “Now we know Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence White House denies it was briefed about Afghan militant bounties Russian intel unit offered bounties for killing coalition troops in Afghanistan: report MORE pays a bounty for the murder of American soldiers. Donald Trump knows too, and does nothing.”

“Putin pays the Taliban cash to slaughter our men and women in uniform, and Trump is silent, weak, controlled,” the narrator continues over footage of Trump and the Russian leader shaking hands. “Instead of condemnation, he insists Russia be treated as our equal. Instead of retaliation, he invites Putin to America.”

“When Trump tells you he stands by the troops, he’s right. Just not our troops,” the spot concludes.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday denied reporting by The New York Times that Trump and Vice President Pence were briefed on the alleged bounties when U.S. intelligence got wind of them.

“This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” McEnany said.

The president also denied the reports Sunday morning, tweeting: “Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?”

