(THE SUN) — L’OREAL has today vowed to remove phrases like ‘whitening’ from their skin products in the wake of racism protests.

The beauty company announced it had decided to remove the words “white/whitening”, “fair/fairness”, “light/lightening” from all its skin evening products.

The decision comes after a growing awareness of racial issues globally thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement.

