Defund the police, right?

Mayor de Blasio should resign in disgrace.

There was absolute mayhem and anarchy last night in Harlem when police responded to a shots fired call.

Rioters threw projectiles and glass bottles at a police cruiser last night in Harlem as the police stood down.

There was rubbish and broken glass strewn everywhere as rioters ran wild in the streets.

“This is what a “light touch” looks like: Police officers responding to a shots fired job in Harlem last night were met with this.

@NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCojo and company should be held responsible for surrendering our city.” the NYC Police Benevolent Association said.

This is what a “light touch” looks like: Police officers responding to a shots fired job in Harlem last night were met with this. @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCojo and company should be held responsible for surrendering our city. pic.twitter.com/R64BYTUhvY — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 28, 2020

According to the New York Post, “11 people were shot in less than 12 hours across NYC as of early Sunday.”

More than 80 New Yorkers were shot last week alone.

Last week a stabbing in broad daylight in front of a Duane Reade drugstore in East Harlem, left a man with a kitchen knife sticking out of his head.

This is what life is like for Americans under Democrat (Marxist) rule.

