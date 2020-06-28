https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/media-says-nothing-hundreds-gather-pride-fest-chicago-totally-pc-approved/
Gay Pride was held today in Chicago.
Hundreds, if not thousands, flocked to the annual party in downtown Chicago.
Of course, the media cheered this crowd since it was not a Trump rally.
LIVE: Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago pic.twitter.com/06GbKtqP8l
— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 28, 2020
The stern lectures are only reserved for Trumpers.
No need to question whether this is a #COVID danger
It’s PC-approved lefty event
Not a church gathering or Trump rally https://t.co/Tw1O0Om3YF
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 28, 2020
