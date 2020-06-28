https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/media-says-nothing-hundreds-gather-pride-fest-chicago-totally-pc-approved/

Gay Pride was held today in Chicago.
Hundreds, if not thousands, flocked to the annual party in downtown Chicago.

Of course, the media cheered this crowd since it was not a Trump rally.

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Mob Marches Through Beverly Hills Neighborhood Chanting ‘Eat the Rich’ (VIDEO)

The stern lectures are only reserved for Trumpers.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...