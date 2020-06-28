https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mississippi-confederate-flag-tate-reeves/2020/06/28/id/974562

Mississippi lawmakers on Sunday took steps to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag following widespread protests of racial injustice and a renewed focus on symbols of the Confederacy.

The House voted 91-23 to remove the symbol from the flag, and Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign it. The measure will now be taken up by the Senate.

The Confederate symbol, which consists of 13 white stars atop a blue X with a red background, is being re-examined for its ties to racism. Mississippi is the only state flag in the U.S. to embed the Confederate battle flag. State officials in recent weeks faced increasing pressure to remove the symbol, with Walmart, the NCAA, faith leaders, and other businesses calling for it to be replaced.

“The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it,” Reeves said in a statement posted to Twitter. “If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it.”

“For economic prosperity and for a better future for my kids and yours, we must find a way to come together. To heal our wounds, to forgive, to resolve that the page has been turned, to trust each other. With God’s help, we can,” he added.

The new flag must feature the words “In God We Trust,” and cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

