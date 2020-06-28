https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/montana-man-arrested-ripping-10-commandments-monument-chain-pickup-truck/

A Montana Democrat was arrested for ripping down the Kalispell 10 Commandments monument with a chain tied to a pickup truck.

FOX News reported:

Montana police arrested a man who they said pulled down a courthouse Ten Commandments monument with a chain and a pickup truck, according to reports.

Anthony Weimer was booked into jail on a charge of felony criminal mischief following the incident Saturday in Kalispell, KHQ reported.

Police said they responded after callers reported seeing a man on the grounds of the Flathead County Courthouse attach a chain to a pickup truck before pulling down the monument into the street, according to the station.

The man was then said to have collected the chain before driving off in the pickup, the station reported.

Officers later located the truck, found the suspect and arrested him, according to the station.