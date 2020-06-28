https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-city-man-arrested-after-video-shows-attempted-assault-of-woman-nypd_3404838.html

A New York City man has been arrested after a video showed an attempted rape of a woman in an apartment building lobby, said the New York City Police Department.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. on Friday morning near East 210 Street in the Bronx, authorities said. Footage released on Saturday showed the man pulling a woman through the door before throwing her to the ground before punching her.

The man was identified as Michael Rosa, 25, police told CBS New York.

Officials said Rosa fled after the woman fought back against him. She was hospitalized for bruises on her arms and face.

🚨#WANTED🚨for an ATTEMPTED RAPE in the vicinity of Reservoir Oval West and East 210th street. On 06/26/20 @ 8:00 AM @NYPD52Pct #Bronx💰Reward up to $2500 🕶 Seen him? Know him? ☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! 📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/l1QSqMtZ49 — NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) June 27, 2020

The suspect was charged with attempted rape, strangulation, sexual abuse, and other charges

The incident comes after a series of unprovoked attacks on elderly people in New York City.

A man was arrested for pushing a 92-year-old woman to the ground in Gramercy, Manhattan, which was also caught on a surveillance camera. The woman hit her head on a fire hydrant and is in stable condition in the hospital.

In a later incident, an 80-year-old man was knocked down to the ground and robbed of his backpack in the Bronx, which was also captured on video.

The NYPD is also searching for a man who punched a 78-year-old woman in the head in Brooklyn earlier in June.

