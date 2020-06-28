https://www.theblaze.com/news/nypd-exodus-spike-retirements-protests

Following weeks of anti-cop rhetoric after the death of George Floyd, the “defund the police” movement gaining popularity nationwide, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) declaring that he will be shifting funds away from the NYPD, it appears that some law enforcement in the Big Apple have had it with the treatment they have received in the past month.

The New York Police Department announced that 272 uniformed officers have filed for retirement in the time since George Floyd’s death on May 25 until June 23. Compared to the same period in 2019, this year is seeing a 49% increase, according to the New York Post.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said that NYPD cops are “at their breaking point, whether they have 20 years on the job or only two.”

“We are all asking the same question: ‘How can we keep doing our job in this environment?'” Lynch told the Post. “And that is exactly what the anti-cop crowd wants. If we have no cops because no one wants to be a cop, they will have achieved their ultimate goal.”

“We are worried about a surge in attrition reducing our headcount beyond what we can sustain without new recruits, and are afraid the City Council has not taken the surge into account,” a source told the Post.

Mayor de Blasio said he was “committed to moving resources from the NYPD to youth and social services.” The Democratic mayor said New Yorkers “need to be reached, not policed.”

Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said an “exodus” has begun and nearly 80 of his members have recently filed for retirement, and that morale is “at the lowest levels I’ve seen in 38 years.”

“People have had enough and no longer feel it’s worth risking their personal well-being for a thankless position,” Mullins stated. “There is no leadership, no direction, no training for new policies. Department brass is paralyzed (and) too afraid to uphold their sworn oath in fear of losing their jobs. Sadly, the people of this city will soon experience what New York City was like in the 1980s.”

Between May 28 and June 11, more than 350 NYPD officers were injured in the police brutality and Black Lives Matter protests that have turned violent at times.

Earlier this month, at least seven Minneapolis Police Department employees quit their law enforcement jobs. The MPD cops left their positions because they were frustrated with the way the police department and city leaders failed to support them following the George Floyd protests.

The entire SWAT team of the Hallandale Beach Police Department in Florida resigned three weeks ago after their police chief kneeled with protesters.

