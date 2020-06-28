https://www.theblaze.com/news/oklahoma-prosecutor-charges-violent-protesters-with-terrorism-this-is-not-seattle

Oklahoma City prosecutors are charging three violent protesters, who allegedly participated in demonstrations triggered by the killing of George Floyd, with terrorism.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater announced Friday that he has charged 21-year-old Isael Antonio Ortiz, 26-year-old Eric Christopher Ruffin, and 18-year-old Malachai Davis with terrorism, the Oklahoman reported.

During protests on May 30, Ortiz allegedly burned an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office van and attempted to burn a nearby bail bonds office. Ruffin allegedly encouraged the “wanton destruction” of the van, while Davis is accused of damaging the bail bonds office.

Prater said he hopes the stiff charge deters future violent protests.

“This is not Seattle,” Prater said Friday, according to the Oklahoman. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.”

Prater’s reference to Seattle is presumably a reference to the six-block autonomous zone — which has been known as the “capital hill autonomous zone” and “capital hill occupied protest” — established by protesters on June 8 following protests related to George Floyd’s tragic death.

Seattle leaders initially defended the autonomous zone, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin (D) even likened it to the “summer of love.” Dunkin, of course, has now called for the violence plagued autonomous zone to be dismantled.

Those charged by Prater face years in prison if convicted, the Oklahoman reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

