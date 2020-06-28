https://www.theblaze.com/news/shooting-breonna-taylor-protest-louisville

One person is dead and another injured after a gunman fired shots into the crowd at a Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky.

Demonstrators gathered at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville on Saturday in a call for justice for the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. Around 9 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department started receiving calls about gunfire at the park.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived at the park to perform life-saving measures on a man, who eventually died at the scene. Another person from the incident was found near the Hall of Justice, which is across the street from the park. That person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police evacuated the park, and are currently “trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident.” Police have not announced any possible suspects or arrests in the shooting.

An unverified video was posted on Twitter that shows a man opening fire into the park. The graphic video reportedly shows one of the alleged victims of the shooting on the ground and receiving medical attention.

“Fatal shooting reported at Jefferson Square Park. Another person injured. Still waiting to get updates and details from #lmpd,” WAVE-TV reporter Phylicia Ashley wrote on Twitter. “Witness videos allege a man was asked to leave the memorial and protest space then came back with a gun and started shooting into the crowd.”

Following the shooting, the LMPD announced that “peaceful gatherings can continue during the day,” but people will no longer be able to stay overnight at the park, and no tents are permitted.

“I am deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said on Twitter. “It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene.”

At least seven people were shot on May 28 during a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville.

Demonstrations were being held over the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot in her Louisville home by undercover police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, believed the police were home invaders and shot at the officers, striking one of the cops.

Taylor was shot eight times. Police were serving a search warrant for a narcotics investigation. No drugs were reportedly found at Taylor’s apartment.

Louisville has since banned no-knock search warrants.

Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. One of the officers involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, has been fired from the LMPD.

