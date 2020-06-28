https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/definitely-long-overdue-pelosi-calls-nation-wide-mask-mandate/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a nationwide mask mandate on Sunday morning.

Pelosi went on to say the only reason there is NOT a nationwide mandate is to “not offend” President Trump.

Pelosi added that “real men wear masks.”

Isn’t that an offensive stereotype against trans members of society and sapiosexuals?

This horrible woman is insane.

JUST IN: @GStephanopoulos: “Is it time to mandate the wearing of masks across the country?” “Definitely long overdue for that,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, adding that the CDC recommended use of masks but did not mandate it as to “not offend” Pres. Trump. https://t.co/y2qk2iXUsd pic.twitter.com/GTJ8UUieKm — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 28, 2020

The Coronavirus peaked in the US in April.

