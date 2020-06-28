https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/definitely-long-overdue-pelosi-calls-nation-wide-mask-mandate/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a nationwide mask mandate on Sunday morning.

Pelosi went on to say the only reason there is NOT a nationwide mandate is to “not offend” President Trump.

Pelosi added that “real men wear masks.”
Isn’t that an offensive stereotype against trans members of society and sapiosexuals?

This horrible woman is insane.

The Coronavirus peaked in the US in April.

