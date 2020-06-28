https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louiegohmert-andrewcuomo-texas-deaths/2020/06/28/id/974532

As anti-Trump media seeks to widely disseminate data on the COVID-19 case increases in red states Florida, Arizona, and Texas, they are selectively ignoring data on hospitalizations and mortality rates compared to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

“That’s what they do: They lie, they misrepresent, and they’ve taken their lead – well, I’m not sure if they’ve taken their lead from the Democrats or the Democrats took their lead from the media, but either way they work together and they misrepresent the facts,” Gohmert told “Saturday Report.”

Gohmert told host Grant Stinchfield the narrative is spinning away from the reality that the virus started in Wuhan, China – something media once called a conspiracy theory – is one example.

Another is pointing to “upticks” in Texas, Gohmert’s state, since late May, while ignoring hospitalization and death rates in Texas vs. New York.

“We’re testing people like crazy here in Texas,” Gohmert adding to Stinchfield. “But, Grant, if you look at the deaths, the precious lives that have been lost, New York deaths are up over 8,000 in that period; Texas is up a little over 700.

“Every life is precious, but we don’t have a governor sending people with COVID to our nursing homes. We don’t have them killing and spreading the virus to people who are most vulnerable like Gov. Cuomo did.”

The increased testing and increased cases are being cast against Trump, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wanted this all along.

“We’re testing more than we’ve ever tests, and that’s a good thing – that’s what Pelosi and Schumer and those folks used to say,” Gohmert added, referring to fake news reports and “the liars on the left” he has had been spreading the coronavirus.

“We know that we’re getting a big influx of the coronavirus coming across our borders,” he added. “The left, Pelosi and Schumer have to know that, so for those that didn’t really want to believe it, you have to start believe that the Democrats don’t care about people getting the coronavirus here in America. They want them to get it, because anything they can do, no matter what lie, what kind of malicious prosecution they’re involved in, they want to defeat Donald Trump.

“That’s all they can think about right now,” he added.

Gohmert finished with a rebuke for “Cuomo, to be taunting Florida and conservative states,” having killed 8,000 New Yorkers in the past four weeks, while Texas’ deaths have totaled just 2,406 since the pandemic began.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

