Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen duped some attendees of a right-wing rally in Washington state into joining him in a racist sing-along as he pretended to be a blue grass singer at the event Saturday, Variety reports.

In footage that emerged from the dubbed “March for Our Rights 3” rally, which was reportedly held by right-wing militia group Washington Three Percenters, the singer Variety confirmed as Baron Cohen could be seen leading a sing-along of offensive lyrics about former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhy Biden’s big lead should worry Democrats Where things stand in 13 battleground states Palm Beach County to mail each household two reusable masks MORE and Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciUS hits 2.5M coronavirus cases as states tally record one-day highs Arkansas governor urges ‘consistent national message’ on wearing masks COVID-19 cases rise as Trump brushes off concerns MORE.

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes,” he sings in disguise in the clip.

“Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” he continues, leading some attendees of the crowd in the sing-along from a stage.

According to Variety, the comedian was able to gain access to the stage after pretending to be a potential sponsor. He also reportedly had his own security stationed there to prevent others from removing him from the stage.

While a few people could be heard singing along with the singer during some points in footage that emerged online afterward, The Seattle Times reported that some in the crowd also booed the singer and called him racist.

Baron Cohen and his band reportedly left the stage shortly after people started telling him to go home.

“A lot of people don’t like this singer that’s up there, and so people are starting to rebel,” one woman reportedly said at the event.

“We got catfished,” Allen Acosta, who the newspaper identified as one of the event’s organizers, said of the prank.

“There was a singer up here that does not reflect the values of the people that attended there or the organizer,” he added.

