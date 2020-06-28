http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KaYw5uu_F6Y/

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said President Donald Trump sharing a video of one of his supporters shouting white power was indefensible and offensive.

Host Jake Tapper said, “President Trump just retweeted a video this morning featuring one of his apparent supporters shouting white power.”

He asked, “What is your reaction to the president retweeting that?”

Scott said, “Well, there is no question he should not have retweeted it and just take it down.”

Tapper said, “Does it offend you, though? It offends me, and I’m white.”

Scott said, “Well, listen, if you watch the entire video, you can’t play it because it was profanity placed, the entire thing was offensive. There is no question, we can play politics with it or we can’t. I’m not going to. It is indefensible. We should take it down. That’s what I think.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

