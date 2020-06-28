https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/study-congress-shows-quickly-covid-19-politicized-polarized/

(STUDY FINDS) — COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19, and all of the challenges and heartbreak it’s brought, should have motivated the global community to come together. In a perfect world, we’d put aside our differences and collaborate to beat this pandemic. Unfortunately, both internationally, and domestically in the United States, the coronavirus has been used far more often to divide or achieve personal political gain.

Now, a new study from The Ohio State University reveals just how quickly COVID-19 became a polarizing topic in American politics.

Researchers analyzed tweets sent out by members of Congress concerning COVID-19 since it emerged earlier this year. Using AI, 30,887 tweets were included in the research, all of which had been posted between January 17th and March 31st of this year.

