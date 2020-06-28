https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-rep-louis-gohmert-targets-nys-cuomo-we-dont-have-a-governor-sending-people-with-covid-to-our-nursing-homes

Speaking on Newsmax’s “Saturday Report,” Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX), ripped into the mainstream media that has been focusing on the spike in coronavirus cases in Texas and Florida, saying of the numbers in the last month, “If you look at the deaths, the precious lives that have been lost, New York deaths are up over 8,000 in that period; Texas is up a little over 700.” Gohmert followed with a swipe at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding, “Every life is precious, but we don’t have a governor sending people with COVID to our nursing homes. We don’t have them killing and spreading the virus to people who are most vulnerable like Gov. Cuomo did.”

Responding to a Washington Post article titled, “New research explores how conservative media misinformation may have intensified the severity of the pandemic,” Gohmert told host Grant Stinchfield, “That’s what they do: They lie; they misrepresent, and they’ve taken their lead – well, I’m not sure if they’ve taken their lead from the Democrats or the Democrats took their lead from the media, but either way they work together and they misrepresent the facts.”

The article stated:

In recent weeks, three studies have focused on conservative media’s role in fostering confusion about the seriousness of the coronavirus. Taken together, they paint a picture of a media ecosystem that amplifies misinformation, entertains conspiracy theories and discourages audiences from taking concrete steps to protect themselves and others.

Gohmert answered those in the media focused on Texas and Florida: “And if you look at the ‘upticks,’ we don’t have a complete explanation for those things yet, other than, like in Texas, you look back at numbers May 26 to this morning and Texas is up about 75, 76, 77 thousand new cases.”

He continued, “We’re testing people like crazy here in Texas. But, Grant, if you look at the deaths, the precious lives that have been lost, New York deaths are up over 8,000 in that period; Texas is up a little over 700. Every life is precious, but we don’t have a governor sending people with COVID to our nursing homes. We don’t have them killing and spreading the virus to people who are most vulnerable like Gov. Cuomo did.”

Gohmert stated, “So the numbers are up of cases, but we’re testing more than we’ve ever tested, and that’s a good thing. At least that’s what Pelosi and Schumer and those folks say.”

He pointed out, “We know that we’re getting a big influx of the coronavirus coming across our borders. The Left, Pelosi and Schumer have to know that, so for those that didn’t really want to believe it, you have to start believe that the Democrats don’t care about people getting the coronavirus here in America. They want them to get it, because anything they can do, no matter what lie, what kind of malicious prosecution they’re involved in, they want to defeat Donald Trump … That’s all they can think about right now.”

