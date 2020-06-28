https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/28/three-children-killed-in-chicago-shootings-since-friday-n583552

Three minors were gunned down in Chicago this weekend, including a one-year-old and a ten-year-old. The body count as of Sunday morning was 12 dead with 47 more wounded.

This follows a Father’s Day weekend butcher’s bill of 104 shot, 14 fatally. The violence comes just a day after Donald Trump sent a letter to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritkzer and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accusing them of a “lack of leadership” in dealing with the out of control violence.

NBC5

:“Your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect,” the letter reads. “I am concerned it is another example of your lack of commitment to the vulnerable citizens who are victims of this violence and a lack of respect for the men and women in law enforcement.”

Lightfoot shot back.

As our police officers, street outreach workers and residents continue to work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, he’s using the victims of gun violence in our city to score cheap political points, spew racist rhetoric, and ignore the impact of COVID across this country. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

Well, your honor, you need lessons in something and leadership would be a good start.

Lightfoot is trying to blame the pandemic of violence on…the pandemic. But no one is buying it — certainly not the beleaguered Chicago police force who are faced with the dilemma of helping people who either want to kill them or disband them. There’s no hard evidence to support the theory, but the police are afraid to stop anyone suspicious for fear they would be hauled in front of star chamber inquiry and then fired.

The good cops don’t think like that which is why Chicago still maintains a veneer of civilization. It’s fraying very rapidly, however.

It unraveled a little more over this weekend as a one year old baby was shot and killed.

ABC7:

A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured in a shooting in Englewood Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said. Police said the the shooting occurred near Halsted and 60th around 2 p.m. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said the mother was driving with her child when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, striking the boy and grazing the mother in the head. The child was in a carseat in the back of the vehicle when he was shot. The mother then drove to St. Bernard Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

There was also a 10-year-old little girl who was just minding her own business when her life was ended.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the Logan Square neighborhood Saturday night around 9:40 p.m, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

The governor has remained silent about Trump’s letter and has not commented about his state’s biggest city turning into a shooting gallery.

As for Lightfoot, her animus toward the police is well known as she was president of the Police Board before becoming mayor. Cops don’t trust her, the people are rapidly losing faith in her leadership, and yet she’s doubling down on police “reforms” that will only make the job of being a policeman in Chicago even more difficult.

Meanwhile, the city’s agony continues with no hope of an end soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

