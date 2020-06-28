https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-police-reform/2020/06/28/id/974531

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Sunday decried the demonization of police in a House bill on police reform.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Scott, the only Black Republican member of the Senate, said he’s “open to having a conversation” about the House bill and one he is sponsoring in the Senate, but warned of portrayals of law enforcement that will create a “powder keg.”

“Demonizing of law enforcement is not a part of my bill because I don’t want law enforcement to demonize African-Americans,” he said. “We have to be on the same page.”

“There are things in the House bill that are not in the best interests in the country… a few things that make it worse on cities… manifesting in New York City today is a byproduct of those … when you start demonizing law enforcement… you create a powder keg,” he added.

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Scott added, “I refuse to stereotype officers, especially as an African-American who has been stereotyped, but the officers, let’s go full bore after those folks.”

On the issue of qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, “we could have found the middle ground on that,” he lamented.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

