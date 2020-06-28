https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504890-trump-denies-he-was-briefed-on-reported-bounties-on-us-troops

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFour men charged for trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue in DC Video shows workers removed social distancing signs before Trump Tulsa rally: WaPo Biden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence MORE early Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported Russian bounties placed on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and called for The New York Times to identify its source.

“Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an ‘anonymous source’ by the Fake News @nytimes,” Trump tweeted.

“Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us….. …Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence Why Biden’s big lead should worry Democrats White House goes through dizzying change in staff MORE & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?” he added.

On Saturday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also denied a report from the Times that Trump and Vice President Pence were briefed on American intelligence findings that Russian military operatives offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. troops, amid peace talks.

The Times, citing unidentified White House officials, reported on Friday that Trump and Pence were briefed on the intelligence findings and that the White House’s National Security Council held a meeting about the issue in late March.

“While the White House does not routinely comment on alleged intelligence or internal deliberations, the CIA Director, National Security Advisor, and the Chief of Staff can all confirm that neither the President nor the Vice President were briefed on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence,” McEnany said in a statement on Saturday.

She added that the U.S. “receives thousands of intelligence reports a day and they are subject to strict scrutiny,” and said that she was not denying the intelligence exists, but that the president was not briefed on it.

“This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” McEnany said.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, said during a virtual town hall on Saturday that the Times report, if true, represented a “truly shocking revelation.”

“Not only has he failed to sanction or impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinBiden slams Trump for not sanctioning Russia over Afghan militant ‘bounties’ intelligence White House denies it was briefed about Afghan militant bounties Russian intel unit offered bounties for killing coalition troops in Afghanistan: report MORE,” the former vice president said.

Biden said he was “outraged” by the report and said that Trump’s presidency “has been a gift to Putin.”

“This is beyond the pale. It’s a betrayal of the most sacred duty in the nation: to protect our troops when we send them into harm’s way,” Biden said.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., called the Times report “fake news” and a spokesman for the Taliban labeled the allegations “baseless.”

The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Fox News published reports confirming the Times’ reporting that an intelligence assessment found that a Russian spy unit paid the Taliban to attack U.S. troops.

In February, the United States and the Taliban signed a historic deal aimed at winding down America’s longest war in Afghanistan.

Officials signed the agreement deal in Doha, Qatar, to begin the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban assured it would not allow Afghanistan to be used by terrorists to attack the United States.

The Taliban has refrained from attacking U.S. forces, but has stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in the ensuing months. U.S. officials have stressed the deal allows the U.S. military to come to the defense of its Afghan partners if attacked by the Taliban.

Earlier this month, U.S. forces in Afghanistan conducted two airstrikes against the Taliban.

–This report was updated at 8:14 a.m.

