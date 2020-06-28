http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/fNtzIaEUswk/

President Donald Trump praised his supporters on Sunday by sharing a video of one of them shouting “white power.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” said the president. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The video shared by the president showed several pro-Trump seniors in Florida having an exchange with anti-Trump protestors and supporters of Black Lives Matter and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In the first 10 seconds of the video, one of the president’s supporters repeatedly shouts “white power” at the demonstrators.

The president was roundly condemned on Twitter for the post, which remains up on his page. It comes the morning after he faced criticism for tweeting out a series of fifteen “wanted” posters for mostly minority protestors suspected of vandalism.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, on Sunday show State of the Union, asked his Republican guests about Trump promoting the supporter shouting “white power.” After playing the clip for Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, the administration official absurdly claimed he had not seen it and refrained from commenting. Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the senate, said Trump should “just take it down” when questioned on the tweet by Tapper.

UPDATE – The tweet has been deleted, so here’s a screenshot.

Watch above.

