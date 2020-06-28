https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/u-s-attorney-general-says-action-big-tech-censorship-summer/

The issue of America’s Big Tech industry – especially the three or four billionaires who essentially have a monopoly on social-media pages – and its censorship of conservatives has been around for years already.

But in as few as a couple weeks now, there could be news on what will be done to assure Americans that their speech and views will not be censored because of the political agenda of a platform that is supposed to be neutral.

The confirmation comes from Attorney General Bill Barr, who recently was on the Verdict podcast with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson calls for domestic terrorists to be in jail

He confirmed that there are a “couple lines” that are being pursued.

Already under way is a major anti-trust investigation of virtually all of the major internet platforms.

There will be “decisions” over the course of the “next few weeks” there, he revealed.

Then there will be more “development” during the summer.

Are Big Tech companies trying to silence conservative voices? 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Barr explained that the nation’s Founders believed that a diversity of voices is the thing that “would ultimately keep us free.”

But tech companies, after having promised to be neutral platforms open to all perspectives, abruptly changed after they reached that level of monopoly power, he said.

He said their bait-and-switch strategy gave them their powerful network based on their promise of neutrality, but they haven’t remained that way, and now are openly censoring perspectives with which they disagree.

The technical provision that they are using is one section, No. 230, of a 1990s law that gives them immunity to take down objectionable postings.

“We want to modify that,” Barr told the podcast. “So that they have clear terms of service showing what they took down, and [explain] reasonable grounds that it violated.”

Cruz said the frustration with big tech now has gone bipartisan.

There’s concern, he said, that a “handful of Silicon Valley billionaires are the new Colossus.”

He cited one instance of misbehavior: The recent decision by Twitter to flag as objectionable a social-media statement from the president.

“The president of the United States sent out a tweet that if violent anarchists try to set up a lawless autonomous zone in Washington that law enforcement will stop them,” Cruz said.

“Twitter blocked that, said it was abusive to say we’re not going to let violent anarchists take over our Capitol.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

