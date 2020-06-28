https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/u-s-fighter-jets-intercept-4-russian-military-planes-near-alaska/

By Mary Rose Corkery
Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. fighter jets intercepted four Russian military planes flying off the Alaskan coast Saturday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

F-22 fighter jets intercepted four Russian Tu-142 planes flying 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian islands Saturday, NORAD said. The Russian military planes remained in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone for eight hours without entering United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

NORAD’s interception Saturday is the second time this week that Russian planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, The Hill reported.

The NORAD jets have intercepted Russian military planes 10 times in 2020 alone, according to NORAD.

Despite COVID-19, we remain fully ready and capable of conducting our no-fail mission of homeland defense,” NORAD Cmdr. Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said.

NORAD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

