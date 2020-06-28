https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nuctech-state-department-security/2020/06/28/id/974540

The U.S. is rallying European governments against a Chinese security-screening equipment manufacturer as a threat to security and business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nuctech Co. is a Chinese-state controlled maker of cargo and luggage screening technology that is expanding its reach in European ports, border crossings and airports, per the report.

It is the latest Chinese company the National Security Council and other U.S. agencies are warning against as security risks because of forced-technology transfer policies of the Chinese Communist Party, according to officials are documents cited by the Journal.

Finland is among the NATO partners to have selected Nuctech in the face of U.S. warnings, because of its affordability, per the report.

An internal U.S. State Department memo May 26 warned against Nuctech’s proliferation as a threat to personal and commercial information that could be turned over to Chinese officials.

The U.S. “continues to urge its allies and partners to protect themselves against companies that are heavily subsidized by authoritarian regime,” a State Department spokesman told the Journal.

Amid the report, Nuctech said it was unaware of the U.S. campaign against it and vowed it operates independently from the Chinese government and does not access the data that remains with its customers.

“All data generated by our devices belong to our customer only — neither to us, nor to the EU member states and by no means to the Chinese government or any other entity,” Nuctech’s Robert Bos told the Journal. “Our clients — border control and customs authorities, ports, airports—are the sole owners of the data.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

