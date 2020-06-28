https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-black-lives-matter-mob-storms-target-threatens-to-shut-down-business-if-they-cooperate-with-police

Black Lives Matters activists stormed a Washington, D.C., Target store on Saturday, demanding the business stop cooperating with police or they would “shut down” the business.

A video captured by journalist Drew Hernandez showed a man with a bullhorn leading a crowd of protesters in a chant while standing in the front of the Target store.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” the crowd chanted.

“Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC. Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down,” Hernandez explained. “Radicals.”

Hernandez said the group’s rhetoric mirrored that of Hawk Newsome, who co-founded the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter.

As TheBlaze reported, Newsome appeared on Fox News last week where he promised that activists “will burn down this system” if the country “doesn’t give us what we want.”

“I said, if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Newsome said. “All right? And I could be speaking … figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

