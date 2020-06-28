http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QXRZ6XjSFgk/

Police arrested a man Saturday who allegedly tried to rape a woman in the Bronx Friday on east 210th Street in Norwood.

“Authorities say that man is 25-year old Michael Rosa. He was arrested and charged with several counts, including attempted rape, strangulation and assault,” according to ABC 7.

Video footage of the incident reportedly showed Rosa drag a 27-year-old woman into a building and throw her on the floor then repeatedly punch her in the face as he tried to remove her clothes.

“Police say the victim screamed and was able to fend off the attack, before Rosa fled the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for bruises on her face and arms,” CBS New York reported.

Sunday morning, the New York Police Department (NYPD) shared a photo of the suspect and thanked residents for their help in identifying him:

🚨UPDATE🚨 Thanks to your tips, and the hard work by @NYPDSVU, this suspect, wanted for an attempted rape, has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/2N1TYhNZWd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2020

Following calls to defund the police, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced June 7 that officials would move resources from the NYPD to “youth and social services as part of our City’s budget”:

This morning we committed to move resources from the NYPD to youth and social services as part of our City’s budget. Our young people need to be reached, not policed. We can do this AND keep our city safe. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2020

“We will hire community members to serve as ambassadors for their neighborhoods inside the NYPD,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

“They will bring concerns to the highest level, and be able to respond directly to families and communities about complaints, discipline and interactions with the police,” de Blasio stated.

However, violent crime in the area continued to rise even as the city was partially shut down due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Breitbart News.

The report continued:

Over the last month, for example, murder has jumped more than 94 percent compared to the same time last year. Burglaries — now that suspects can be freed without paying bail — have increased almost 34 percent in the last month compared to 2019. Grand larceny auto, whereby suspects likewise are freed now without having to pay bail, has also become the fastest growing crime in New York City.

“The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead,” the mayor said regarding the cut to NYPD funding.

“But I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” he concluded.

