Armed residents in St. Louis, Missouri, reportedly guarded their property on Sunday evening as demonstrators marched through their neighborhood.

Columbia Missourian journalist Daniel Shular recorded a video of the couple and posted in on Twitter, writing: “A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood.”

Other videos of the incident that were available online showed demonstrators screaming obscenities at the couple and threatening to take their firearms away from them.

It appeared as though the demonstrator’s desired final destination was the mayor’s house, where they repeatedly called on her to resign.

The calls for St. Louis Democrat Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign began on Saturday after a news conference where she read during a Facebook Live video the names and addresses of residents who were calling to defund the police.

Krewson later issued an apology for her actions, saying, “Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today. While this is public information, I did not intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed.”

Hundreds of angry demonstrators that gathered outside the mayor’s home chanted: “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.”

Over the weekend, Black Lives Matter activists in California entered a residential neighborhood in Beverly Hills where they shouted “eat the rich” and “abolish capitalism now.”

In an interview late last week, Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that “if this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it.”

The Daily Wire reported late last week:

The protests, many of which have spun off into riots, began around a month ago after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The widespread looting, attacks on law enforcement, and destruction of businesses and property quickly spread from Minneapolis to other cities across the country. After this continued for several days, the riots slowly morphed into destroying statues, monuments, and memorials across the country. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have both since taken action to help combat the problem.

