https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-blm-activists-storm-target-store-threaten-to-shut-your-business-down-if-you-call-the-police

Alleged Black Lives Matter activists stormed a Target store in Washington, D.C., on Friday night and appeared to threaten to shut down their business if they called the police.

A man with a bullhorn led a bit of a chant inside the the store where he would say a line and the other activists who were with him would repeat the line.

The man said, “All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down.”

Local journalist Drew Hernandez captured video of the incident and tweeted details about it.

“Black Lives Matter literally threatened @Target today in DC,” Hernandez tweeted. “Apparently if that @Target in DC ever calls the cops on a black person ever again BLM will shut them down. Sounds a lot like what Hawk Newsome said on Fox the other night about ‘burning down the system.’ Radicals.”

Hernandez added, “I really would like to know why DC Police allowed BLM to trespass into a DC Target to make threats tonight with customers still inside.”

WATCH:

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

Hernandez’s remark about Hawk Newsome, head of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, was in reference to a comment that he made about burning down the system if Black Lives Matter did not get what they wanted.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum began the interview by noting Newsome’s apparent support for using violence to achieve political goals.

“Obviously people watch what you say in that video, that you now want to shove legislation down people’s throats now that you have everyone’s attention, and you also have said that violence is sometimes necessary in these situations,” said MacCallum. “What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?”

“Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that because this country is built upon violence,” said Newsome. “What was the American Revolution? What’s our … diplomacy across the globe? We go in and blow up countries and we replaced their leaders with leaders who would like. So for any American to accuse us of being violent, it’s extremely hypocritical.”

Later in the interview, MacCallum said, “The only reason I posed that first question to you the way that I did it, I watched you talking on a bunch of different interviews today and you said, ‘burn it down.’ You said it, ‘burn it down, it’s time.’ So that makes me think that you want to ‘burn it down.’”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want then we will burn down the system and replace it,” Newsome responded. “All right. And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation. Like let’s be very real and observe the history of the 1960s. When black people were rioting we have their highest growth and wealth and property ownership.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

