https://www.theblaze.com/news/trader-joes-karen-viral-video-face-masks

A woman is being dubbed the “Karen of the San Fernando Valley” after she was caught on video launching into an angry tirade at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in California this weekend.

A Trader Joe’s opened up on Friday in North Hollywood, and one woman provided the fireworks for the grand opening. The woman was asked to wear a face mask by Trader Joe’s employees, and she was not particularly fond of that idea.

Instead of putting on the mask, and proceeding to purchase her Everything but the Bagel Seasoning and cauliflower gnocchi, she lashed out at the employees with the fire of a thousand suns.

A viral video shows employees asking her to wear a mask, and she reacts by slamming down her shopping basket and screaming at the employees.

Before leaving Trader Joe’s, the woman wearing a light blue Bebe shirt shrieks, “You’re f***ing Democratic pigs, all of you!”

“That man harassed me for not wearing a mask,” the furious woman is heard saying in the viral video before she is escorted out of the store. “Yes, I have a breathing problem, my doctor will not let me wear a mask. So anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating federal law. Did you get that? Get that on camera.”

(Content Warning: The following video contains explicit language):

This woman appears that she could use a few Two-Buck Chuck wines to calm her nerves, then again, adding alcohol to this situation could be a recipe for disaster.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the quarantine, and riots across the country, people have been on edge in the last month:

Video of mask-less customer clashing with a Walmart employee is going viral

Unhinged protester screams at drivers, ‘Do black lives matter to you?!’ One woman doesn’t answer correctly — and things get scary.

VIDEO: Worked-up ‘Karen’ scolds mom for letting her kids drive toy Power Wheels car without a driver’s license

Video of white woman calling police on black man in Central Park goes viral and her dog gets taken away

