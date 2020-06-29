https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michigan-pub-michigan-health-officials-covid-19/2020/06/29/id/974721

At least 85 cases of coronavirus have been linked by Michigan health officials to crowds at an East Lansing bar after it was permitted to reopen, The Hill reported on Monday.

Anyone who was at Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub between June 12-20 has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said in a statement. “There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified. We need help from people who went to Harper’s during the exposure dates so that we can contain the outbreak. We need everyone exposed to stay home.”

All identified cases so far have been young adults under the age of 24, with none of them hospitalized.

Last week officials identified at least 34 cases connected to the restaurant, but over the weekend it raised the number to 85, according to NBC News.

Health department inspectors said the pub had been following appropriate safety procedures, although the establishment said it was difficult for it to enforce social distancing for those standing in line on the sidewalk outside to get into the bar.

The pub closed down last week in order to add air purifying to its HVAC system and work out how to keep people properly socially distanced who were waiting to get in.

Florida and Texas reversed their opening of bars after both states registered major increases in the virus recently, and bars were identified as a place where many were infected.

