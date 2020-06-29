https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/29/photographer-shot-killed-blm-protest-louisville-saturday-protester-arrested/
A 27-year-old amateur photographer named Tyler Gerth was shot and killed Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Gerth was a supporter of Black Lives Matter protests and spent his free time photographing them.
Gerth, 27, was fatally shot Saturday night at a protest in Jefferson Square Park, the unintended victim of a man who got in a dispute at the protest site and came back with a gun, protesters at the scene said…
Gerth had become a vocal supporter of ongoing protests against racism and police brutality and, his family said, a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement…
The family said in a statement that they are “devastated that his life was taken was from us far too soon.”
The shooting in this case was caught on video. The man responsible has been identified as Steven Lopez, who was himself frequently part of the protests:
Steven Nelson Lopez, 23, is facing charges of murder and first-degree wanton endangerment, Louisville Metro Police officials said Sunday after releasing his arrest citation…