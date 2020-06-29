https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/29/photographer-shot-killed-blm-protest-louisville-saturday-protester-arrested/

A 27-year-old amateur photographer named Tyler Gerth was shot and killed Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Gerth was a supporter of Black Lives Matter protests and spent his free time photographing them.

Gerth, 27, was fatally shot Saturday night at a protest in Jefferson Square Park, the unintended victim of a man who got in a dispute at the protest site and came back with a gun, protesters at the scene said…

Gerth had become a vocal supporter of ongoing protests against racism and police brutality and, his family said, a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement…

The family said in a statement that they are “devastated that his life was taken was from us far too soon.”