A group of protesters erected a small guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Washington, D.C., residence over the weekend, during an event calling for the abolishment of Amazon along with “the police” and “the prisons.”

What are the details?

Reporter Drew Hernandez posted video online Sunday showing footage of a demonstration purportedly held in front of Bezos’ “complex.” One speaker can be seen telling the gathering, “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

A poster placed in front of the guillotine read, “Support our poor communities, not our wealthy men.”

The demonstration was organized by a group calling themselves “Abolish the Present. Reconstruct our future.”

A promotional flyer for the event read, “Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. Doubling down on their union busting and mistreatment of workers, Amazon fired and racially slandered labor organizer Chris Smalls. Join us to tell Jeff Bezos enough is enough!”

It concludes: “END THE ABUSE AND PROFITEERING. ABOLISH THE POLICE, THE PRISONS, AND AMAZON.”

Fox Business reported that Chris Smalls is a former Amazon employee who worked at the company for five years before he was fired in March “after staging a small walkout over conditions at a Staten Island warehouse [having] placed himself at the center of a debate about the treatment of workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Amazon said at the time that Smalls was let go for “violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk.”

The Daily Wire noted that the protest of Bezos’ D.C. home “comes as demonstrators have increasingly targeted residential neighborhoods to conduct their events, especially wealthy neighborhoods.”

Bezos is ranked as the world’s wealthiest person, with an estimated net worth of more than $100 billion.

