Fringe activists set up a guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s home in Washington, D.C., on Sunday where they reportedly demanded that Amazon be abolished.

One of the demonstrators said on a bullhorn in front of Bezos’s home, “it is still exploitation and when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.”

The guillotine that was set up in front of Bezos’s home had a sign in front of it that stated, “Support our poor communities not our wealthy men.”

DC protester says: “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.” In front of a guillotine set up in front of Jeff Bezos complex in DC pic.twitter.com/synjRwgD1H — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

DC protesters have set up a “guillotine” in protest of Jeff Bezos in front of his complex in DC pic.twitter.com/VZ0AWTJqaV — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

The event appears to have been held by a group called “Abolish The Present Reconstruct Our Future.”

A flyer from the organization for the event stated:

Amazon works directly with police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. Doubling down on their union busting and mistreatment of workers, Amazon fired and racially slandered labor organizer Chris Smalls. Join us to tell Bezos enough is enough! END THE ABUSE AND PROFITEERING. ABOLISH THE POLICE, THE PRISONS, AND AMAZON.

It’s an uprising, and we’re taking it to our neighbor @JeffBezos‘ house #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/D70BWwZ3o8 — abolish the present / reconstruct our future (@AbolishTheNow) June 27, 2020

The event comes as demonstrators have increasingly targeted residential neighborhoods to conduct their events, especially wealthy neighborhoods.

Over the weekend, Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched through a residential area in Beverly Hills, chanting “Eat the rich!” and “Abolish capitalism now!” Eventually law enforcement officials intervened and arrested those participating in the unlawful demonstration.

On Sunday, demonstrators in St. Louis, Missouri, attempted to march through a private gated community but were met by heavily armed home owners who guarded their property.

Protests and riots have broken out across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd. The rioting has resulted in looting, attacks on law enforcement officials, vandalism of churches, and the destruction of statues and monuments.

As The Daily Wire reported late last week, rioters “have destroyed statues of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, and attempted to destroy the statue of former President Andrew Jackson before being stopped by law enforcement.”

The destruction of statues and historical monuments seems to have slowed down over the last couple of days after President Donald Trump announced that his administration would be taking action against those involved. Trump even used his Twitter account, which has well over 80 million followers, to tweet out posters of suspects that were wanted in connection to the attempted destruction of the Jackson statue in Washington, D.C.

