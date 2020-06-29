https://www.westernjournal.com/african-immigrant-delivers-food-dc-police-says-officers-heroes/
Just weeks after Nestride Yumga told Black Lives Matter activists that they were a “joke,” “hypocrites” and “racists,” the African immigrant has decided to show her appreciation for police officers for all to see. Yumga, a resident of Washington, D.C., delivered food to police officers in the nation’s capital on Saturday, describing the men and…
The post African Immigrant Delivers Food to DC Police, Says Officers Are ‘Heroes’ appeared first on The Western Journal.