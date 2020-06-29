https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/allen-west-motorcycle-accident-crash/2020/06/29/id/974678

Allen West told Fox News on Monday that his “motorcycle days are over” following a crash in Texas last May that hospitalized him, and that he will auction off the bike that he crashed to benefit a charity foundation that helps veterans.

West, a former Florida congressman and retired Army lieutenant colonel, told “Fox & Friends” that his “motorcycle days are over” when asked if he’ll be riding a bike again.

“I don’t want to put my wife and daughters through what they had to go through” after his accident, he added. “All they got was a phone call that said I had been in a motorcycle accident and I will be transported to a hospital in Waco, and that was the only information they had. So, they had to drive about an hour and 20 minutes from the Dallas area down to Waco not knowing anything.”

West said that after his accident, a friend in South Florida named Taco who customizes motorcycles contacted him about fixing the bike and auctioning it off for a charity. West said that he agreed and selected the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit that helps veterans recover from trauma and and post-traumatic stress disorder. He will also donate all of his “motorcycle riding gear, leathers, jackets, and everything with it.”

He added, “This motorcycle is a 2016 Victory Cross Country 8-Ball. And as a matter of fact in 2018, Polaris Corporation said they would no longer make the Victory motorcycle line, so it is a classic. But it also has a customized paint job which includes all three of my airborne wings, sets of that on the front. My artillery cross cannons and also the seal of the United States Army. So, I think Taco is going to do his best to preserve that, and he will make it a sweet, slick-looking motorcycle.”

