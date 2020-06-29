https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-cancel-culture-blackface

Liberal actress Alyssa Milano decried the weaponization of cancel culture by the right and the Russians, but many on social media found the suggestion hard to swallow.

“Cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin. Take notice of who they are targeting & what is trending. Are they trying to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup,” she tweeted, citing Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump.

“The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you post on social media,” she added. “Truth still matters.”

Milano was likely still upset after critics discovered an old comedy sketch where she darkened her face in order to mock reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” franchise.

She denied that her makeup was comparable to blackface and lashed out at her detractors.

“The right wing trolls are using a still from this funny or die video where a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore. If you see the screen grab that they are using maybe you can shut them down with a link to the entire video,” she tweeted.

She did not produce any evidence that Putin was helping spread the “cancel culture” narratives in the United States.

