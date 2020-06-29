https://www.theblaze.com/news/attorneys-who-aimed-guns-at-protesters-detail-chilling-threats-we-were-told-that-we-would-be-killed-our-home-burned

The St. Louis couple who went

viral on Sunday for pulling guns on Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home have spoken out, detailing the threats they reportedly received that prompted them to take matters into their own hands.

What’s a brief history here?

Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Sunday began forcing their way into a gated community in which the couple lived to demand the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who also lived there.

Krewson has been under fire after reportedly revealing personal information about St. Louis residents who support defunding local police.

The couple — prominent personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey — pulled out an AR-15-style gun and a pistol to fend off approaching demonstrators.

The couple faced a lot of criticism on the internet for brandishing the weapons, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office is investigating the incident.

Gardner added that protesters should not be met with violence, according to

KMOV-TV.

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault,” Gardner complained. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

[embedded content]

Couple points guns at protesters marching in Central West End



www.youtube.com



What are they saying now?



In an interview with KMOV, Mark McCloskey said that the protesters — who were chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you” — said that he and his family were having a peaceful family dinner when the crowd rolled in, reportedly smashing through the community’s wrought-iron gates, despite signs prohibiting trespassing and proclaiming the street to be private property,

“A mob of at least 100 [protesters] smashed through the historic wrought-iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside, and put us in fear of our lives,” Mark recalled. “This is all private property. There are no public sidewalks or public streets. We were told that we would be killed, our home burned, and our dog killed.”



He added, “We were all alone facing an angry mob.”

[embedded content]

‘We were in fear for our lives’; CWE couple who pointed guns at protesters speak out



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

